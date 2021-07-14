Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post sales of $18.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.68 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.06 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $89.29 million to $111.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.59. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

