Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Short Interest Up 1,676.5% in June

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,897,300 shares, an increase of 1,676.5% from the June 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSFFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.57.

CSFFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 12,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

