Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 80,679 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,679 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.