Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 580 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $407.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $276.14 and a 1 year high of $411.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

