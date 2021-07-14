Captrust Financial Advisors Has $9.30 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,069,000. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.