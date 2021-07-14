Captrust Financial Advisors Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

