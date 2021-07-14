Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Kristian Lee Sells 13,011 Shares

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Kristian Lee sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £7,806.60 ($10,199.37).

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 59.30 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.56. Card Factory plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.83.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

