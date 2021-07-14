Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 640.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRLFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

