Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 9,053 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59.

On Friday, June 4th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,314 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $743,687.52.

NYSE:CDLX opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

