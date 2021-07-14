Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 7,576 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 7,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $750,099.76.

Cardlytics stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

