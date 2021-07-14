Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $123.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $248,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,603 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cardlytics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

