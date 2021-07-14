Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 340.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 86,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.28. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.83 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.