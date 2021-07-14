Carlos R. Quezada Buys 1,000 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00.

Carlos R. Quezada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. 104,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,234. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $634.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 366.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

