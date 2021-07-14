Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 39,068 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 39,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,042,475.04. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 481,138 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $25,288,613.28.

On Friday, June 25th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 216,529 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $11,588,632.08.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

