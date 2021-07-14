Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Shares Purchased by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAQU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

CTAQU traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

