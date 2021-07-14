Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Reduced by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,096 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 100.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.