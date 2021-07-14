Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.70 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Casper has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $51.58 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00114300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00151777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.63 or 1.00179405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00959439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,213,320,259 coins and its circulating supply is 874,903,963 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

