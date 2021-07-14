Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,158,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 852,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 202,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

