CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 405,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRPB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

