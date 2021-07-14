Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $148.39 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $148.39 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00821586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

