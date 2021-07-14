CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 4% Higher

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 28,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,135,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

CIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

