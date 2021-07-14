Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 98.8% in June

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 696,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,180,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.87.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

