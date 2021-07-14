Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.53.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG opened at C$9.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.