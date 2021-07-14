Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,530,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.