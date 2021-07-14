Centiva Capital LP Makes New $211,000 Investment in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,525,000 after acquiring an additional 349,415 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSP shares. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

