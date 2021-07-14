Centiva Capital LP Makes New $239,000 Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $14,625,000.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

