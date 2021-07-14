Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $445.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

