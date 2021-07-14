Centiva Capital LP Sells 842 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

