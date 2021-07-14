Centiva Capital LP Takes $230,000 Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CODX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. Equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CODX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

