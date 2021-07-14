Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,071,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

