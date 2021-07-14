Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.