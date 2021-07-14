Certara (NYSE:CERT) Shares Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83. 1,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 575,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Specifically, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,561 shares of company stock worth $7,477,236.

About Certara (NYSE:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.