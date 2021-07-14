Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.00.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $710.70 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.87 and a twelve month high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

