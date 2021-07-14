CheesecakeSwap Token Market Cap Reaches $408,024.87 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $408,024.87 and $83,005.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00042011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00114745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00150739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,744.01 or 0.99900345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.73 or 0.00948036 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

