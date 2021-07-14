Chemung Financial Co. (NYSE:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NYSE:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00.

NYSE:CHMG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 9,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,727. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

