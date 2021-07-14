Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $10.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Chesswood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CHWWF opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

