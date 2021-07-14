Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

Shares of CVX opened at $103.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 329,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 128,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

