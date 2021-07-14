Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 408.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.53% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

CVR traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.05.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

