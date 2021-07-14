Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 3.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.72. 11,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,406,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

