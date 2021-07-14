Christopher D. Brown Sells 35,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00.

MASS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,955. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.