Christopher G. Mccann Sells 35,700 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,187,739.00.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

