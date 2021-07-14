CIBC Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.45.

TSE KEL traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 212,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,526. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

