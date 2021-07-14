CIBC Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPGYF. TD Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of SPGYF remained flat at $$4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

