CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE:CPG traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,422. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.32. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.