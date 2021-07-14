CIBC Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$12.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

VET stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 83,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,401. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

