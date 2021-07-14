Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 102,912 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 27,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

