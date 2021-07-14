Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Down to $74.14

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.14, but opened at $72.31. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 899 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

