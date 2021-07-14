Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.56. 10,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.40.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

