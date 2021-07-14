Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,639.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.08. 6,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

