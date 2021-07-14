Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. Cipherloc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

