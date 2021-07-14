Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. Cipherloc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64.
Cipherloc Company Profile
